Eubanks Resigns From Barton Selectboard

Once again the Barton selectboard is down to two members. For years a stream of selectboard members have resigned during their term in office. In 2019 alone Ken Salzmann resigned two months after Town Meeting. Newly elected board member Paul Sicard tendered his resignation in August following accusations of a conflict of interest. Bob Croteau who served on the selectboard for 30 years chose to not run for reelection this past Town Meeting Day. Earlier this week Toni Eubanks drafted a brief letter asking the selectboard to accept her resignation. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.