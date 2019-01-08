Everett Simpson Charged with Federal Kidnapping
The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that federal
charges were filed Monday against Everett Simpson, 41, formerly of St. Albans, Vermont
for his involvement with the kidnapping of a New Hampshire woman over the weekend.
According to the unsealed complaint filed in the Federal District Court for the District of
Vermont, Simpson is alleged to have kidnapped a woman and her young child from New
Hampshire and transferred her to Vermont. The victims were subsequently released. The
complaint charged a violation of the federal kidnapping statute, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison.
Simpson was arrested in Pennsylvania on Sunday. An arrest warrant was issued in
connection with the federal charges. After his federal arrest, the government will seek to
have Simpson transferred to Vermont in custody. The contents of the complaint are
allegations only.
Simpson is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Simpson also faces
charges in Delaware County, Pennsylvania and Windsor County, Vermont.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont thanks the Federal
Bureau of Investigation in Vermont and New Hampshire, the Vermont State Police, the
Hartford Police Department, the Manchester Police Department, and the Upper Darby,
Pennsylvania Police Department for their efforts in investigating and apprehending
Simpson. The case will be handled by AUSA Matthew Lasher.
