Everett Simpson Charged with Federal Kidnapping

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that federal

charges were filed Monday against Everett Simpson, 41, formerly of St. Albans, Vermont

for his involvement with the kidnapping of a New Hampshire woman over the weekend.

According to the unsealed complaint filed in the Federal District Court for the District of

Vermont, Simpson is alleged to have kidnapped a woman and her young child from New

Hampshire and transferred her to Vermont. The victims were subsequently released. The

complaint charged a violation of the federal kidnapping statute, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison.

Simpson was arrested in Pennsylvania on Sunday. An arrest warrant was issued in

connection with the federal charges. After his federal arrest, the government will seek to

have Simpson transferred to Vermont in custody. The contents of the complaint are

allegations only.

Simpson is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Simpson also faces

charges in Delaware County, Pennsylvania and Windsor County, Vermont.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont thanks the Federal

Bureau of Investigation in Vermont and New Hampshire, the Vermont State Police, the

Hartford Police Department, the Manchester Police Department, and the Upper Darby,

Pennsylvania Police Department for their efforts in investigating and apprehending

Simpson. The case will be handled by AUSA Matthew Lasher.