Extra Buying Could Cause Prices To Go Up

In the midst of the COVID-19 virus outbreak some Americans, including those who live in the Northeast Kingdom, have been rushing to the stores to buy large amounts of supplies. That has left some merchants short of things like cleaning products, toilet paper and some food items.

"All the panic buying has created a shortage of many different things for right now," Dave Bouffard from the Derby Village Store said on Sunday morning. "The warehouses just can't supply all the stores right now."

