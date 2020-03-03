Fair Haven Hits Early and Often, as Slaters Top Falcons 63-43 in the Division II Semifinals

BARRE–The Barre Auditorium was the site for Monday night’s Division II semifinal game between the 4th seeded North Country Falcons and the top seeded Slaters of Fair Haven.

The Falcons would give it their all, but the Slaters proved they why they are the top seeded team in the division, as they would utilize their long-distance shooting to grab an early lead and finish with a 63-43 win.

“First of all I need to say how proud of the boys I am for a tremendous season,” said NC coach John Gunn. “The excitement they brought into the gym was incredible. The lifetime memories they created will stay with them forever and the sadness they feel will at this moment will fade.

“You can’t start the game spotting the #1 team with a 20 to 11 lead at the end of one. Fair Haven came out hot, shooting 5 of 7 on threes in the 1st quarter and stayed hot making 2 of 3 from behind the arc in the second. We needed to do a better job driving them off the line, but give their shooters credit for being able to knock down shots. Their hot shooting combined with our shooting struggles was a horrible combination at the wrong time. Moving forward the seniors can feel fantastic that they were a major part of propelling the NC basketball program forward and getting a taste of the Aud. The younger guys need to be hungry to get back to the Aud and take the next step. The future is bright and the potential endless.”

