Falcon Boys and Girls Teams Take Home First Place Overall

The North Country and Lake Region snowboarding teams were in action late last week at a competition hosted by the Falcons at Jay Peak.

Friday’s competition (comp.) was a Slopestyle event, and it featured teams from Enosburg, BFA, Richford, Hartford, MVU, Woodstock, as well as our two local teams.

The Falcons would have a successful day as a team, as both the boys and the girls teams took home first place.

On the individual side of things both North Country and Lake Region would do well, as NCU’s Haley Goff took home first place on the girls side and LR’s Caleb Svayg took home first on the boys side.

For more, see the Express on 1-28-2020