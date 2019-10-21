Falcon Boys, Ranger Girls Kick Off Soccer Postseason on Tuesday
By:
Mike Olmstead
Monday, October 21, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
The Vermont Principal’s Association released the 2019 fall playoff pairings, and here are the preview’s for all of the soccer matches taking place in the next two days.
Boys:
#9 North Country (8-5-1) @ #8 Burr & Burton (9-5) Tuesday at 3:00.
#11 Lyndon (6-7-1) @ #6 Lake Region (10-3-1) Wednesday at 3:00.
Girls:
#10 Rutland (5-9) @ #7 North Country (11-2-1) Wednesday at 3:00.
#13 Lake Region (4-10) @ #4 Peoples (9-4) Tuesday at 3:00.
For the full previews, see the Express on 10-22-19.
