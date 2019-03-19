Falcon Riders Speak Out About Having Title Taken Away

As most people have heard by now, the North Country girls snowboarding team was stripped of their 2019 Slopestyle and overall Vermont Snowboarding Championship last week due to a scoring error that was discovered after the awards were handed out.

Burr and Burton contested the final results, and after further review they were awarded the titles.

The Falcons are now the second place finishers in both the Slopestyle event and overall.

None of the NCU riders’ individual awards were affected.

The Falcons have handled the disappointment with class and grace that is beyond their years.

Three members of the North Country girls snowboarding teams spoke about how they are currently feeling about the situation after a team meeting on Monday afternoon.

