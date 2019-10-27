Falcon Soccer Girls Heading to Semifinals For First Time Since 1998!

MANCHESTER–The 7th seeded North Country Falcons traveled to take on the 2nd seeded Burr & Burton Bulldogs on Friday afternoon in Division I quarterfinal action.

It would be the second time in less than a week that a North Country soccer team would head down for a game, but this time the outcome would be in favor of the kids from Orleans County, as Riann Fortin had the game’s lone goal, and Mckenna Marquis and Addison Cook’s combined efforts to earn the shutout, as the Falcons advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 win on the road.

