Falcon Tennis Boys to Field Full Team This Season

The North Country boys tennis team has gone through their growing pains over the last few seasons.

The numbers have been low, and the team often played with out the nine players needed to participate in a match in full.

This season things are a little different.

Coach Paul Bosco has more than enough to players to fill the five singles and two doubles slots, and he sat down to talk about what he expects to see from his team in 2019.

For more, see the Express on 4-24-19.