Falcon Tennis Boys Grab First Win of the Season Against Rice

SO. BURLINGTON–It had been a long time since the North Country Falcons took to the court for a tennis match.

After opening their season against a tough St. Johnsbury team back on April 9th, the team got back into the swing of things against the Green Knights of Rice on Tuesday afternoon.

Things would go quite well for the boys in blue, as they swept both doubles matches and got wins from their top three singles players to pick up the 5-2 win over Rice.

For more, see the Express on 5-2-19.