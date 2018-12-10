Falcons’ Numbers Increase For 2018-2019 Indoor Track Season

The North Country indoor track and field team is back for their second season this year.

The Falcons achieved some success last year, as Aleksei Bingham took home a pair of State Championships in the 1500M and 3000M races.

This year even more people turned out to participate on the team, and head coach Lindsey Lefebvre is excited to see what her crew can do.

“We have many new athletes who bring enthusiasm, an incredible work ethic and a drive to learn and improve that will make for a fun season with loads of potential,” said Lefebvre. “W will be fielding athletes in every event (including team relays) this season, which we couldn’t do last year.”

