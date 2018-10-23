Falcons and Rangers Compete at NVAC League Race

RANDOLPH–The North Country and Lake Region cross country teams were in action in the NVAC cross country race on Saturday.

Taking a look at the boys side first, the Falcons would finish the day in fifth place with a score of 169, while the Rangers were in ninth with a score of 231.

Switching over the girls race, The Falcons would once again come in fifth place with a score of 124, while the Rangers finished eighth with a score of 228.

For more, see the Express on 10-24-18.