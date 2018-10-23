Falcons and Rangers Compete at NVAC League Race
Mike Olmstead
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
RANDOLPH–The North Country and Lake Region cross country teams were in action in the NVAC cross country race on Saturday.
Taking a look at the boys side first, the Falcons would finish the day in fifth place with a score of 169, while the Rangers were in ninth with a score of 231.
Switching over the girls race, The Falcons would once again come in fifth place with a score of 124, while the Rangers finished eighth with a score of 228.
