Falcons Beat Vikings 44-40 in Second Meeting of the Year

LYNDON CENTER–The North Country Falcons and Lyndon Institute Vikings met for the second time in just four days on Tuesday.

The Vikings were coming off of 39-37 win over the Falcons in the consolation game of the Kevin Riell Tournament hosted by CVU this past Saturday.

The Vikings had relied on some fourth quarter heroics to grab the win out of NCU’s hands.

On Tuesday it would be the Falcons’ turn to return the favor, as some clutch free throw shooting late by Shelby Morin and Mckenna Marsh helped North Country to their first win of the season.

