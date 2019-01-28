Falcons Dominate at Sugarbush, Finish First in Both Disciplines

WARREN–The last time the North Country snowboarding Falcons were in action was back on the 8th of January when they kicked off their season with a competition at their home mountain.

Nearly three weeks and two canceled competitions later, the Falcons were back on the mountain, this time at Sugarbush, to defend their first place ranking in the State of Vermont in a Giant Slalom (GS)/Slopestyle competition.

Well the Falcons did more than defend their ranking, they absolutely crushed the competition, taking home first in both the boys and girls divisions of each competition.

For more, see the Express on 1-29-19.