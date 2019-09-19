Falcons Fall Short Against Raiders

NEWPORT–The North Country field hockey Falcons were in action on Wednesday afternoon, as they played host to the U-32 Raiders.

Coming into the game the Falcons had yet to find the back of the net in any of their previous contests, but that would change, as they team was able to score a pair of goals against the Raiders.

Unfortunately U-32 was able to score three goals to grab the 3-2 win.

That being said, head coach Chantelle Bouchard was pleased with what she saw from her girls in the match.

“I saw a lot of intensity from the girls,” said Bouchard. “They went in knowing it was going to be a hard a game and they played hard all game. There was a little bit of a scary time where they lost their focus, but they redeemed themselves against a team that plays a division above us.”

