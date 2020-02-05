Falcons Grab Early Lead, But Cougars Rally Back For a 45-39 Win

The North Country Falcons welcomed in the Mount Mansfield Cougars on Tuesday night for a little Division II vs Division I high school match-up.

Things would start out well for the Falcons in this one, but as the game wore on, the tide turned in favor of the Cougars, and when it was all said and done it would be the Division I Cougars coming away with the 45-39 win.

For more, see the Express on 2-6-2020.