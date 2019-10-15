Falcons Have Strong Showing at Harwood Invitational

WATERBURY–The North Country cross country team was in action this past weekend at the Harwood Invitational race.

The Invitational is one of the final two races before the postseason gets underway this Saturday with the NVAC race in St. Johnsbury.

The Falcons would have a solid showing, as the girls placed third as a team, while the boys took home fifth place.

