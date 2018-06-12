Falcons Have Tough Go of It at the New England Meet

The North Country Falcons sent a few members of the track and field team to the New England Meet this past weekend.

Despite having fantastic performances at the State meet just a week earlier, the Falcons were not on their game this time around.

“My guess is that all of them had a case of the nerves at such a big meet on a big stage and didn’t quite feel up to the task,” said NC coach Tyler Alexander. “Oh well, they all had a great season and enjoyed the experience regardless.”

For more, see the Express on 6-13-18.