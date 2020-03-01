Falcons Heading the Semis For First Time Since ‘07, Will Play Fair Haven for a Spot in the Finals

If you talk to members of the North Country boys basketball team, a word you will hear often this postseason is “phase.”

Phase one, phase two, and now phase three.

Phase one was lock up the number four seed, check.

Phase two, earn a trip to the Auditorium, check.

And now phase three is upon us, which is to bring home the gold.

The Falcons took to their home court on Friday night in search of their first trip to the semifinals since the 2006-2007 season.

The visiting Minutemen of Mill River posed an impressive challenge to the boys in the Kingdom, as they were the only team to hand the top-seeded Fair Haven Slaters a loss all year.

It would be a tough test for the boys in white, but in the end they would pass the exam to complete phase two and earn a spot against the top-ranked 19-1 Slaters with a 51-42 win over the Minutemen.

