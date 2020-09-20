Falcons Hope to Continue Momentum From 2019 Campaign

The North Country girls soccer team is coming off of a season for the ages.

The 7th-ranked Falcons would knock off the 2nd-seeded Bulldogs of Bur and Burton to advance to the Division I semifinals where they would come up a little short against Colchester, who would lose to the eventual champs CVU in the finals.

North Country lost a few key players from last year’s team, but the biggest change will come on the bench, as Peter Kellaway will be taking over for NCU soccer icon, Joe Batista.

Kellaway sat down to talk about replacing Batista, the 2020 team, and a little bit more.

For the full story, see the Express on 9-21-2020.