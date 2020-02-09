Falcons Limit Tigers to Five Points in Second Half in One-Sided 55-27 Win

The North Country Falcons played host to the Middlebury Tigers in a Division II high school showdown Saturday.

The weather conditions after Friday’s snow storm ended up causing Middlebury to get to the North Country gymnasium a little late, so things were pushed back from their original 2:30 start time.

The delay did nothing to slow down the Falcons, as they got off to a hot start, scoring eighteen points in the first quarter, then deployed an effective defensive set in the second half to limit the Tigers to a mere five points in the final sixteen minutes of action en route to a 55-27 win and complete the season series sweep.

