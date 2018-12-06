Falcons Looking to Bounce Back After Difficult 2017-2018 Campaign

The 2017-2018 season is one that the North Country boys basketball team would like to forget.

No matter what they tried, no matter how hard they worked, no matter how close the score was late in the game, the Falcons could not find a way to pick up a win all season long.

With that season long in the rear-view mirror and bunch of new faces dotting the roster, head coach John Gunn and the Falcons now get a chance to start fresh, and they are looking for a much better outcome this season.

