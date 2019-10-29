Falcons Looking to Make Program History in Semifinal Tilt With the Lakers

The North Country Falcons were on the practice field Tuesday afternoon getting ready for their semifinal match against the Lakers of Colchester.

The Division I soccer Final Four has not been a place that the maroon and white have visited often, as this is just the 5th time in program history that the team has made it this far into the postseason, with the last time coming in 1998.

This time around, the Falcons, who are seeded 7th, are traveling to take on the number three seed, Colchester.

For the full preview, see the Express on 10-30-19.