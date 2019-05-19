Falcons Make it Two in a Row With 11-8 Win Over CVU

HINESBURG–Thursday afternoon saw the North Country Softball Falcons pick up one of the most one-sided wins in recent memory, as they absolutely crushed MMU by the score of 30-0.

The big win featured an 18-run first inning that set the tone for the rest of the game.

On Saturday things would not be so easy when they traveled to take on the Redhawks of CVU.

The Hawks would take an early lead, but the Falcons would stay resilient and battle back for the eventual 11-8 win.

For more, see the Express on 5-20-19.