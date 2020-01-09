Falcons Outlast Bobwhites 59-52 in Foul Filled Contest

The North Country Falcons welcomed in the Bobwhites of BFA St. Albans on Wednesday evening for a Division II vs Division I showdown between two Lake League opponents.

Fouls would be the name of the game in this contest, as the two teams combined for over fifty calls on the night.

In the end steady shooting from the line and solid defense would allow the Falcons to come away with the 59-52 win to push their record to 4-2 on the young season.

For more, see the Express on 1-10-2020.