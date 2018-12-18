Falcons, Rangers Have Good Showing in Opening Meet

BURLINGTON–The North Country and Lake Region indoor track and field teams were in action on Saturday at their first meet of the season on the campus of UVM.

Both the Falcons and the Rangers had a strong showing at the event, and the coaches were pleased with what they say from their athletes.

“I was so impressed with the team’s attitude for our first meet,” said LR coach Liz Chichester. “Everyone went into the day with some high goals for themselves, and we came home with several new school class records, a few Division II wins, and many more goals! I’m also proud of our freshman, Erica, Cole and Sam, showing so much confidence in their first indoor track meet.”

“I just wanted to say to everyone how very pleased I was with the effort and performance of our entire team on Saturday,” said NC coach Lindsey Lefebvre. “Many athletes set personal bests, and every athlete gave 100% in each event, and set marks to work on bettering throughout the season.”

