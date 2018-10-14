Falcons Score Early and Often in Big Win Over Mt. Abraham

BRISTOL–The North Country Falcons locked up a spot in the 2018 postseason with their 44-22 win over Mount Abraham on Saturday afternoon.

The score made things look a lot closer than it actually was.

The Falcons dominated all game long, taking a 44-8 lead into the final quarter of the game.

Mt. Abe would add a couple of touchdowns in the end, but from the outset it was clear who the better team was on this day.

