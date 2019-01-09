Falcons Start Season On the Right Foot, Finish First at Jay Peak

JAY–The North Country snowboarding team officially kicked off their season on Tuesday afternoon at their home mountain Jay Peak with a Giant Slalom race.

Eight teams were represented at the race, with 36 males and 6 females in competition.

After a very solid preseason, the Falcons were feeling the groove, as they were able to take home first place in the both the boys and the girls divisions.

For more, see the Express on 1-10-19.