Falcons Sweep Season Series Against Lyndon Institute

Coming off of a solid win over the Montpelier Solons on Wednesday night, the North Country Falcons played host to the Lyndon Institute Vikings in what would be the third meeting of the year between the two schools.

The two teams first squared off in the consolation game at the CVU tournament in December, and the Falcons would win that contest by five points.

In their second meeting, the Falcons expanded the point differential to 19 with a 60-41 win.

On Friday they would win by their largest margin of the season, 29 points, as they took home their fifth straight win by the score of 61-32.

