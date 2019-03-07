Falcons Topple Tigers, Win First Playoff Game Since 2008

MIDDLEBURY–It had been a long time coming.

The North Country boys basketball Falcons hadn’t seen a playoff game in since 2016.

They hadn’t seen a playoff win in over a decade.

Both of those streaks came to an end on Wednesday night, as they were able to defeat the Middlebury Tigers 61-50 to earn their first postseason victory since President George W. Bush was in office.

