Falcons Uses Hot Start to Fly Past Eagles and Into the Quarterfinals

It has been a few years since the North Country boys basketball team opened the postseason on their home court.

That streak came to an end on Tuesday night when the 4th seeded Falcons played host to the number 13 Mount Abraham Eagles.

In front of a packed gymnasium the hometown team took the floor and went off like a sprinter out of the blocks, scoring 21 points in the first quarter en route to a 68-49 win and a spot in the quarterfinals against Mill River on Friday.

For more, see the Express on 2-27-2020.