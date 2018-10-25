Falcons, Yellowjackets Set to Do Battle in Division II Quarterfinals

The 5-3 North Country Falcons enter the Division II football playoffs as the number four team in the division, and they will kick off the postseason tonight when they play host to the fifth ranked 5-3 Milton Yellowjackets.

These two teams met in week two, and it would be the Falcons rallying back for a 40-20 win at Milton.

Now the Yellowjackets will make the trip east, and North Country coach Lonnie Wade is expecting the visitors to come looking for revenge.

For the full story, see the Express on 10-26-18.