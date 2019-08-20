Familiar Face Brad Urie to Usher in a New Era For North Country Boys Soccer

If you are a fan of soccer in the Northeast Kingdom, particularly Orleans County, you know doubt know who Brad Urie is.

Urie was a long time coach at Lake Region, piloting both the girls and boys varsity soccer teams, the latter of which he won two Division II Titles with, including one as head coach.

After winning it all in 2017, Urie stepped aside from coaching, but earlier this year the urge to get back behind the bench came calling, and with former Falcon coaches James and Mac McKenny deciding to step down as the staff of the Falcons, an opening became available, and it was filled by Urie.

For more, see the Express on 8-21-19.