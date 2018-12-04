Familiar Faces But a Different Look For the Falcons in 2018-2019

The 2017-2018 was one for the ages for the North Country Falcons.

Not only were they the top team in the Lake Division, they secured a 16-4 regular season record and were able to advance to the Final Four at UVM’s Patrick Gym forthe first time since 1996 where they would lose to CVU.

As for this year’s team, not only did Kylie and Carley depart, but three other members that were eligible to return this season decided to pursue other activities this winter.

The trio gave their former coach ample notice, and Brown was able to fill those spots with members of last year’s JV team and complete her 11 person roster.

“I have five returners in a squad of eleven eager, tenacious players that are battling every night. With the competitiveness and energy we are feeling in the gym I think the sky is the limit and we are ready to go back to UVM, that’s our mark this year,” said Brown.

For the whole story, see the Express on 12-5-18.