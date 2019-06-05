Family Incident Results In Fire Department, Police Response
Christopher Roy
Wednesday, June 5, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
NEWPORT CITY – With what started as some type of dispute between relatives at a home on Hill Street Tuesday turned into a Newport a response by City Police, the Newport City Fire Department and state fire investigators.
Sergeant Travis Bingham with the Newport City Police Department said police responded to the incident late Tuesday morning. While there, the police determined there was smoke in the house and called the fire department.
