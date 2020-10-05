Farm outbreak causes Vermont's biggest 1-day jump since June
By:
LISA RATHKE
Monday, October 5, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
At least 26 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus were in workers at Champlain Orchards, in Shoreham, the Vermont Health Department confirmed Monday as the state reported its largest one-day increase in cases since June 3.
The health commissioner and agriculture secretary planned a news conference in the afternoon to discuss the state's investigation into the outbreak.
The cases linked to the orchard made up a majority of the 33 new confirmed cases the state reported Monday. The total of number of deaths from COVID-19 in Vermont has remained at 58 for over two months.
