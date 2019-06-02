Fatal Car Crash in Brighton

Nathan Wilcox, 52, of Island Pond died in a vehicle crash Saturday evening. State police received a call at around around 7:24 p.m., of a vehicle crash on Route 105 near the intersection of Basil Hill in Brighton. Investigation revealed the operator, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. State police say it was determined that the 1977 Jeep CJ5 went off the road while the driver was attempting to negotiate a turn. Speed is believed to be a factor at this time. The Brighton Fire Department assisted on scene. The Newport City Police Department assisted in area coverage during the initial investigation. State police say it was raining at the time of the crash. (Photo by Christopher Roy)