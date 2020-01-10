Fatal Crash in Derby

According to state police, around 7:17 p.m., Friday, Reginald Gray, 71, of Brookline was traveling west on Route 105 in Derby near Cross Road when his vehicle gradually veered off of the right side of the roadway. Police say that Gray traveled down a small embankment where 2012 Dodge Caravan collided with a tree. Gray, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to North Country Hospital in Newport and pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. The crash investigation is on-going however it does not appear speed was a factor at this point. The Derby Line Fire Department and Newport Ambulance Service responded to the scene. B&B Motorsports also responded to retrieve the vehicle.

