Fatal Crash in Orleans

A Westfield man died in a crash in Orleans Saturday evening.

Trooper Mikkola from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby wrote that they received a report of the crash on Willoughby Ave in Orleans around 7:11 p.m.

According to the report, Shaun Green, 31, was driving a 2012 Honda Civic east when he failed to negotiate a corner, went off the traveled portion of the roadway and stuck a tree. Greene died as a result of the injuries. The unidentified passenger was transported to North Country Hospital with reported serious injuries. Investigation revealed both Greene and the passenger were unbuckled at the time of the crash.

The Orleans Ambulance Service, the Orleans Fire Department and Rays Auto responded to crash scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

This makes the third fatal crash in the region in the last several weeks.