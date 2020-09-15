Federal Agents and Article 11 Protection

Vermont’s Defender General Matthew Valerio was pretty adamant in a brief filed before the Supreme Court addressing search and seizure and the collection of evidence by federal agents to be used in a state prosecution.

“This court’s precedent does not support warrantless searches done by federal officers in the interior of the state because that infringes on the core protections of Article 11 guaranteed to all citizens,” Valerio states in the preamble of his filing.

