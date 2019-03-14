Fence Project Collects Hundreds of Warm Weather Clothing Articles
By:
Christopher Roy
Thursday, March 14, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
Jessica Kennison, owner of Brenda's Homestyle Cookin', remembers that her father invited a man in need to join them for a meal while on a trip to Florida.
"He looked like he had not eaten in days," Kennison said of the man. Kennison, who was ten years old at the time, said that her father's gesture made her realize that some people have nothing...See More in Thursday's Newport Daily Express...
