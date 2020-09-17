Field Hockey Falcons Looking to Build Off of Strong 2019 Finish
Mike Olmstead
Thursday, September 17, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
The North Country field hockey Falcons are coming off of a season that started to gel late in the campaign.
They would push the third seeded LI Vikings to the limit in their postseason match-up, before eventually bowing out after a hard-fought contest in Lyndon Center.
This year, the veteran laden squad is looking to continue to build on their late-season success and aim for a higher seed when the playoffs roll around.
For the full story, see the Express on 9-18-2020.
