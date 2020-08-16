Fire Claims Lives Of Numerous Cows

About 50 cows died in a fire on Dutton Brook Lane last Wednesday evening. Another herd of cows outside the barn was saved. The owners, Adam and Heather Moulton, also lost equipment that was either in or near the barn. As of Sunday, the fire was still under investigation.

Firefighters found the barn fully involved when they arrived on the scene just after 5:30 p.m.

“It was really going,” Orleans Fire Chief E.J. Rowell said.

Firefighters trucked in water from a dry hydrant approximately three miles away. That task required extra tankers for them to keep up. Rowell said they had no real problems, but the weather was warm, and the fire was really hot. Firefighters had the blaze under control in about four hours. They left the scene at about 11 p.m. The barn was insured, Rowell said.

The Newport City Fire Department, Irasburg, Westmore, Glover, and Charleston Departments provided mutual aid. The Orleans Ambulance Service also responded.