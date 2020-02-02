Fire Consumes Barton Garage

An early morning fire flattened an equipment building at 1482 Chamberlin Road early Thursday morning.

Orleans Fire Chief EJ Rowell, whose department covers Barton, said firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 a.m. for a structure fire. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found the building fully involved. Firefighters worked to save the nearby barn, said Rowell.

