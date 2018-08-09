Fire At Poulin Grain

NEWPORT CITY – Firefighters from Newport City and Derby Line went to Poulin Grain Thursday morning for a fire. However, damage appears to be minimal.

Firefighters responded to the plant in Rail Road Square around 8:16 a.m. for a fire in the pellet building. The dispatcher reported that smoke was visible from the Newport City Municipal Building.

Firefighter Chuck Newton said that when firefighters arrived on the scene, there was a lot of smoke coming out of the pellet building and the vent stack that goes to the dryer unit. The initial attack team stretched a hose inside and found fire inside the dryer unit.

“At that point it was minimal fire,” said Lieutenant Andrew Carbine. “It was very hot and still smoky and steamy.”

Firefighters extinguished the fire and did extensive overhaul. They obtained water from the lake by using onsite dry fire hydrants. Firefighters put an aerial ladder to the roof to ensure there was no fire extensions.

Due to a shortage of firefighters at the time, the Newport City Fire Department called in the Derby Line Fire Department for assistance. The Newport Ambulance Service and the Newport City Police also responded. As of about 11 a.m., the official cause of the fire was undermined, but not suspicious.