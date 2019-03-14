First-Rate Defense Sends Lake Region Past Milton 37-23 and into the Division II Championship Game

BARRE–They say defense wins games, and never was that more on display than at the Barre Auditorium on Wednesday night in a game featuring the third ranked Lake Region Rangers and the seventh ranked Milton Yellowjackets.

After allowing four of the first six points of the game to the Yellowjackets, the Rangers defense went into full shutdown mode, surrendering just two more points in the entire first half en route to the 37-23 win and spot in Division II Championship Game against the number one seed Mount St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon back at the Aud.

For more, see the Express on 3-15-19.