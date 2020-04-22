Fisherman Finds Success Despite Cooler Temperatures
By:
Mike Olmstead
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
Conditions have been less than favorable for fishermen in the Northeast Kingdom so far this year.
That being said, one local angler had a solid start to his trout fishing season, having back-to-back days of success while fishing on the Willoughby River.
Don Ellis kicked off his week by hooking a 23” inch Seetlhead trout on Sunday, then followed it up with an even bigger catch on Monday with a 26” Steelhead that weighed close to six pounds.
