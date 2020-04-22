Fisherman Finds Success Despite Cooler Temperatures

Conditions have been less than favorable for fishermen in the Northeast Kingdom so far this year.

That being said, one local angler had a solid start to his trout fishing season, having back-to-back days of success while fishing on the Willoughby River.

Don Ellis kicked off his week by hooking a 23” inch Seetlhead trout on Sunday, then followed it up with an even bigger catch on Monday with a 26” Steelhead that weighed close to six pounds.

For more, see the Express on 4-23-2020.