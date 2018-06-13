Five Rangers Earn Capital League Honors

Five members of the Division II Champion Lake Region Rangers were honored by the Capital League for their outstanding performances in the 2018 season.

Brady Perron was name Co-Player of the Year along side Lamoille’s Nick Fitzgerald.

Senior Parker Brown and sophomore Parker Perron were All-Capital First Team selections, and junior Dylan Gagnon and senior Gabe Riendeau were All-Capital Second selections.

For more, see the Express on 6-14-18.