Food Trucks Roll into Newport

Orleans County residents are used to seeing the front of Gardner Park full of vendors selling food at the Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

On Thursday food distributors of a different nature took to the area for the Newport Park and Rec Department’s first ever Food Truck Rally.

The event was two-fold, helping vendors make up for lost income due to a myriad of cancellations related to the COVID-19 outbreak, while giving the public some new and familiar food options on a Thursday night.

We at the Express ventured down to the event and spoke with some of the vendors and attendees about the newest event to hit Gardner Park in 2020.

For more, see the Express on 6-24-2020.