Football Falcons Fall to Spaulding

The North Country football Falcons welcomed in the Crimson Tide of Spaulding for the opening round of their regional postseason on Friday night.

The two teams had met seven days earlier, and Spaulding had come away with the a win.

Unfortunately for the Falcon faithful this would be the case again, as the Tide took advantage of some North Country miscues and came away with a 45-24 win to advance to the next round.

